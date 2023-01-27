Lucknow: In a bizarre incident, a woman bit off her husband's tongue when he persuaded her to return to his house on Friday. The wife, Salma, along with her children, was staying at her parent's house in Thakurganj in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district.

When the husband, Munna, went to Salma's house to bring her back, she refused to return, leading to a heated argument between the couple. During the spat, the wife caught hold of her husband and bit his tongue so hard that it fell onto the ground. Profusely bleeding Munna collapsed on the ground. The police reached the spot on information and admitted Munna to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police arrested Salma and started an investigation. ADCP West, Chiranjeev Nath Singha, said that there was a dispute going on between Munna and Salma for many years. Because of this, Salma along with her children has been living in her parent's home.

"The wife separated from her husband and was living with her children in her parental home. On Friday, the husband had gone to the wife's house to meet the children. Following an argument, the wife bit off her husband's tongue. Police reached the spot and admitted the injured to the hospital. Simultaneously, the investigation of the case started and the accused has been arrested," he said.

In a similar incident in the Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh, a wife stabbed her husband with a knife in his chest and mouth leaving him injured. The incident took place on Sunday morning in the Budhnamau village in the district after the victim asked his wife for a cup of tea. No police complaint has been lodged so far.