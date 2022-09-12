Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): A case of illegal selling of cow bones and leather in a government cowshed located in Sohawal, a rural area of ​​the district, came to the fore on Monday thereby triggering an investigation into the matter. The villagers in the area have come forward alleging that after the death of the cattle here, the leather and bones extracted are sold in Ayodhya, as against the law. The local police have taken cognizance of the matter and are investigating it.

Bone and leather being extracted from the dead cows from the mythical city of Ayodhya

The complainants further alleged that the bodies of dead cows are also being brought here on a large scale from Baidrapur Government Gaushala. The villagers allege that this business is being run with the consent of the local village head. A large number of laborers have also been engaged in this work. Every day the skin and bones are separated from the dead body of the cows, and then they are dried and sold at high prices, while the government has directed that the dead cows should be buried in pits.

In the year 2017, when the Yogi government was formed in UP, strict rules were made for the safety and security of the cows, and government cowsheds were also constructed in every district to give shelter to the cows. Indecent conduct in Ayodhya has deeply hurt the spiritual identity of this mythical city. The villagers told that the cows are deliberately not taken care of in the government gaushala.

Samajwadi Party's state spokesperson Tej Narayan Pandey Pawan said, "if CM Yogi is a true 'gosevak', then the responsible officers must be sent to jail." Earlier, a video of a large number of dead cows being tied to a tractor and dragged in the Baidrapur Government Gaushala had gone viral.