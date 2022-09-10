Saharanpur (UP): Several vehicles were partially submerged in floods in Shakumbhari Khol on Saturday morning following continuous torrential rains for two days in Shivalik hills in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.

Officials reached the spot and brought the people to a safer place, and also towed the vehicles to safety. Many devotees were stranded near Maa Shakumbhari Devi temple and several parked vehicles were partially submerged, an official said.

The people have demanded that the administration should take concrete steps to avoid the sudden inundation in Shakumbhari Khol. Tehsildar Prakash Singh a report was being prepared and will be sent to higher officials.