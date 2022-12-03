Firozabad: In a tragic incident, two persons were killed while recording a reel video in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Karan and Shashank, were recording clips with earphones plugged in when the Rajdhani Express hit them, resulting in the death of both on the spot, police officials said.

Both hailed from Bhikanpur village under Barnahal Police Station in the state's Mainpuri district, Linepaar Police Station SHO Mahesh Singh said, adding that they had come to the nearby village of Dholpura as daily wage workers.

Due to earphones, they could not hear the train as it was approaching the spot where the duo were standing, Singh informed. Following the incident, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.