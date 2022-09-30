Varanasi: Police arrested two alleged PFI associates in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh. It is learnt that the two accused identified as Mohammad Shahid and Rizwan Ahmed were kept in 55-hour police custody. Both were sent back to jail on Thursday evening. During the interrogation of 55 hours, the accused revealed that they were in touch with 12 youths of Varanasi.

Of these, three people have been detained by the police so far and they are being interrogated. Among them, two people are from Kotwali and one from Lohta. Besides, some more youths were also taken into custody from Adampur and Jaitpura areas, but after interrogation, they were released for the time being. According to official sources, a mobile phone has been recovered from the houses of Rizwan and Wasim from which the numbers of many leaders of the Popular Front of India have also been found.

According to official sources, the donations collected by Rizwan and Wasim of PFI were used for to monitor the activities of the Hindu outfit seeking Hindu worship inside the Gyanvapi mosque. Investigators said the funds were also transferred to a bank account. Police are probing whether that bank account was local or was being operated from outside.