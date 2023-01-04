Amroha: In a shocking incident, a towel was left inside a woman's stomach in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district when she underwent operation post-labor pain. After the matter came to light, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Amroha Rajeev Singhal ordered a probe into the incident on Wednesday.

Nazrana, the patient in question and wife of Bans-Kheri resident Shamsher Ali, was admitted to Saifee Nursing Home under the Naugawana Sadat Police Station area and was operated on by doctor Matloob on December 20.

The complaint noted that the towel was left inside Nazrana's stomach even after the procedure was over, owing to alleged negligence by hospital staff. When she reported abdominal pain, the doctor kept her admitted for five more days before citing cold weather as the reason for the pain and released her.

Nazrana was admitted to another private hospital in Amroha as the pain persisted, and the towel was extracted following another operation. "I came to know about the incident through media reports and have asked nodal officer Dr Sharad to look into the matter. We can give further details only after the investigation is completed," CMO Singhal said on Wednesday.

The CMO said that so far no written complaint has been lodged Shamsher Ali so far adding that even then a thorough probe will be conducted into the incident. According to official sources, even as no written complaint has been lodged by the victim's husband, police are expected to take up the case after findings from the CMO probe arrive.