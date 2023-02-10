Lucknow: Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh will “play an important role in making India a $5 trillion economy” saying that “140 crore countrymen have faith in PM Narendra Modi”. Birla was speaking at the inaugural session of the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow on Friday.

“India is the fastest growing economy in the world. There are immense possibilities in India. Over 140 crore countrymen have faith in PM Narendra Modi. I am confident that our progress in Amritkal will be a foundation of global prosperity,” he said. The Birla Group Chairman said that he agrees with the popular statement by the Prime Minister that “UP plus Yogi is UPYogi”(useful in Hindi).

He said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath “definitely has a big contribution in the kind of atmosphere prevailing in Uttar Pradesh”. “There are immense possibilities of investment here in which Birla Group will extend its full cooperation,” he said saying there was an atmosphere of “change and hope” in the country. “We are heading towards progress.

There is no democracy like ours anywhere. Regarding investment in UP, Birla hailed the Yogi Adityanath government for providing employment to thousands of people. “There has been a lot of support from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Ease of doing business and Nivesh Mitra portal have been very helpful,” he said.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Global Investors Summit through virtual mode. A short film showcasing investment opportunities in UP was showcased in the inaugural session. At the beginning of the Investors Summit, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Nandi said that under the leadership of CM Yogi, the “path of becoming a trillion economy is being paved”. The minister expressed his gratitude to investors for pledging to invest in the state.