Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh): The police have taken three persons into custody for allegedly converting people to Christianity on Monday in Amamgarh. Police said that four Bibles have also been seized from the spot. A case has been registered against five unknown and three named accused in this case.

Also read: Man awarded 5 years imprisonment after UP's Anti-Conversion Law comes into effect

As soon as the information was received, the police reached Jamua Sagar village. Additional Superintendent of Police Sudhir Jaiswal said that the police had received information about the whereabouts of people trying to illegally convert people to Christianity in Jamua Sagar village.

He said that the policemen then arrested the three accused. "A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC against the accused. The matter is being investigated. Further action will be taken on the basis of whatever facts, evidence come to the fore."