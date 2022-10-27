Mainpuri: In a tragic incident, an elderly man and his two grandchildren died and two others are critical after after drinking tea allegedly spiked with a chemical in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri on Thursday, police said. As per Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dixit, Shivanandan, his sons Shivang (6) and Divyansh (5), his father-in-law Ravindra Singh (55), and neighbour Sobran fell seriously ill after drinking tea made in his house in Nagla Kanhai village.

The condition of 5 people including family and two relatives deteriorated after drinking the tea at 8:00 am in village Nagla Kanhai of Auchha police station. They were brought to the district hospital by the villagers where the doctors declared Ravindra, Shivang, and Divyansh brought dead, the SP said. He said the condition of Sobran and Shivanandan is still critical and they have been referred to Saifai.

Dixit said that preliminary investigation has found that Shivanandan's wife Ramamurthy, mistook the medicine sprayed in the paddy for tea leaves and put it in the tea which made it toxic. (PTI)