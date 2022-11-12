Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh): The police registered a case against two youths for allegedly abducting and gangraping a 14-year-old minor girl in Kushinagar of Uttar Pradesh. The teenage girl was allegedly gang-raped for five days. The main accused in this case has been arrested. On November 2, the teenager was kidnapped from the Barwa Patti area of the district by the two bike-borne miscreants, sources said.

The girl was then taken to Ranglalahi village in Bihar where she was gang-raped for five days, said police officials. On the complaint of the victim's father, the police registered the case and arrested the main accused on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ritesh Kumar Singh said that "legal action will be taken against the accused after investigation. The victim has been sent for medical examination and her statement will be recorded. A woman and two youths have been booked under sections of kidnapping, gang rape, and POCSO Act, on November 7 on the complaint of the girl's father. "

On the other hand, the victim's brother accused the police of shielding the perpetrators by not registering the complaint. He said that they were offered Rs 45,000 to take back their complaint. The victim's father complained that his daughter was kidnapped by two bike-borne youths when she had gone out with a neighbour on November 2.

The girl was taken to Ranglalahi village in Bihar and was gang-raped there for five days, the complaint said. When the victim's condition started deteriorating, the accused informed her home and fled the spot, the complainant informed the police.