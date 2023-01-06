Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh police registered a case against a teacher for harassing a 14-year-old girl student in the Sadar Kotwali area. Kotwali police station in-charge Raj Kumar said that the teacher identified as Hariom Singh had written a love letter to a Class VIII student. Hariom, in the letter, expressed his feelings for the student and also invited her to meet in private.

The victim's father lodged a complaint against the teacher, followed by a quarrel at the school after the victim narrated the incident to her family. Officer for Basic Education Kaustubh Singh said that the teacher handed over the letter on December 30 and he has been harassing the victim for the past many days.

Officer for Basic Education further said that the report of the complaint was submitted on Friday. The police commenced a probe into the case while the teacher is currently absconding. Hariom, in the letter, expressed his feelings and said that he wants to marry the student and the victim's father also said that the teacher had called over the phone and threatened him to take back the complaint. The teacher's phone is not reachable since then, said a police officer. The family of the victim rushed to the school and staged a protest against the teacher. Kotwali in-charge Raj Kumar said that the police registered a case against the absconding teacher.