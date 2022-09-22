Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident in Lucknow, UP's Sports Minister Girish Chandra Yadav's driver has been found dead in the punctured car of the minister at a distance from the Chief Minister's residence in the capital. The police of Gautampalli police station have sent the body for post-mortem. At the same time, the relatives of the deceased have given a complaint expressing the possibility of murder.

Officials said, Rajesh Dwivedi (45), originally a resident of Bachhrawan Rae Bareli, was found dead in the vehicle near Dilkusha Colony crossing under Gautampalli police station. Rajesh was a driver by profession. Rajesh's son Sudhanshu told that his father was the driver of minister Girish Chandra Yadav and was with him for the last one month.

The family said that on Wednesday evening, Rajesh had received a call and was asked to come to a location. Since then, his phone has gone unreachable. The front tire of the car was punctured in which the body was found. The forensic team that reached the spot has taken samples of fingerprints in the vehicle.

According to Gautampalli Inspector Shiv Charan Lal, "the body has been sent for post-mortem. The relatives of the deceased have given a complaint expressing suspicion of murder which is being investigated. At the same time, the real cause of death will be clear only after the post-mortem report."