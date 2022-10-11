Lucknow: A woman has lodged a complaint with police in the Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh against the personal secretary of Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya accusing him of molesting her sister. In the complaint lodged at the Gomti Nagar police station, the woman accused Sajjad, the personal secretary of Maurya of molesting her sister and threatening to eliminate her for complaining against him.

The complainant said that Sajjad, who lives in their neighbourhood in Sharda Apartment of Gomti Nagar, befriended her sister two years ago and molested her. She further alleged that when her sister reached the Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya with a complaint, Sajjad threatened her with a revolver. There was no immediate comment by the police on the issue.