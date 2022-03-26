Bareilly: In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old drunk man, allegedly raped a one-and-a-half-year-old girl living in his neighborhood leaving her critically injured in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday afternoon, officials said.

As per the police, the girl had gone out to play and did not return for a long time after which the family went looking for her and knocked on the door of the elderly. The man opened the door after a long time and ran away after pushing the family members, they said. When the family went inside, the girl was found lying on the cot bleeding to the family's utter shock.

Bareilly SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said police reached the spot and after sending the girl to the hospital, registered a case against the accused and arrested him late in the night. The condition of the girl is said to be critical. The incident has caused shock and grief in the area.

