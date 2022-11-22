Shamli: In alleged negligence by the power department, locals in a dozen villages of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district have accused the department officials of billing them with thousands of rupees without even providing them with power connections. The people of Bawariya caste living in the villages, including Khoksa, Alauddinpur, Dudhli, Dera Bhagirath, Naya Bans, Mastgarh, Jatan, Khanpur, Ahmedgarh and Khedi, alleged that in the name of free electricity connection, electricity metres were installed on their houses a decade ago.

While electricity remains a distant dream, the power department has been issuing power bills worth thousands of rupees to the locals leaving them agitated. Saroj Devi, a woman from Khokasa village, said that the power department has installed four metres in their joint family. She said that at the time of installing the metres three years ago, they were told that they will be provided free electricity.

However, recently the employees of the electricity department are frequenting their house and exerted pressure on them to deposit Rs 50,000 against each metre, she alleged. Bhagat Ram, former head of Khoksa village said that the department has even issued power bills worth Rs 50,000 against a metre installed in an abandoned house.

Sundarvati Devi, a woman from Alauddinpur village, narrated a similar story. She said that 10 years ago, officials of the electricity department had installed a metre in her house assuring that the power will be provided free of cost. “The electricity connection has not been given yet, but a bill of Rs 40,000 has been issued to me. Why should we pay?” she questioned.

When the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of the Electricity Department Ravi Kumar was contacted about the matter, he said that he has no clue about this matter. However, Ram Kumar, Superintendent Engineer of Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, Shamli said that they will send a team to investigate the matter and the concerns of the villagers will be addressed.