Bareilly: Several people were injured in stone pelting in Majhaua Gangapur village of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Tuesday after a disagreement broke out between two groups over playing loud music during a Muharram procession. Visuals from the incident displayed rocks being rained down on shops and other establishments as people tried to take cover.

Also read: Saharanpur: Muslim teen accused Hindu family of forcible conversion of religion

Speaking about the incident, SP Crime Sukesh Pratap Singh said, "Stone pelting took place over loud usage of DJ music in the area. There were scattered skirmishes that were stopped. A few culprits have been identified and a complaint has been registered in this regard. The situation is under control." Following the incident, heavy police deployment was made in the area.