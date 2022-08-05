Shahjahanpur (UP) : A day after a man was arrested for raping a private school teacher, police on Thursday lodged an extortion case against the woman and her three associates. SP Rural Sanjeev Bajpai said, "The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of rape accused Viresh Sharma. In the complaint, Sharma has alleged that the female teacher, who has accused him of rape, along with Rajan, Amir and Rajbahadur, tried to extort money from him."

Sharma has alleged that the female teacher lured him to a hotel on June 21 where they stayed for the night. The woman recorded them together and shared the video to her friend Rajan via a social media platform, police said.

The rape accused has also alleged that one of the extortionists called him and threatened to leak the video while demanding Rs 6 lakh, of which he has already paid Rs 1 lakh. The rape case was filed after the video of Sharma and the female teacher went viral on social media last month. Police lodged an FIR of rape on the complaint of the female teacher and arrested Sharma. Sharma is husband of the manager of the private school, police said. (PTI )

