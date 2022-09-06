Kushinagar: Chaos erupted in Sapaha village in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district following 'house for sale' posters allegedly appearing on 20 houses belonging to members of the Scheduled Caste community on Monday. Investigation into the same has been kicked off by the police, after villagers blamed the village head, Mahfooz Khan, for fuelling the incident.

The matter came to fore after visuals containing the posters went viral on Monday. "This house is for sale. We, the Hindu population, are forced to leave the village owing to the conspiracy and torture meted out by village head Mahfooz Khan of Sapaha under Ramkola police station" the note read. Subsequently, police reached the village, with residents alleging Khan deliberately passed the proposal for setting up a water tank on the land inhabited by the SC families.

Also read: Landlord allegedly poisons tenants' dog to death in Jhansi of UP

"The incident is being probed, and will be resolved after talking to both parties. The police will deal strictly with those trying to spoil the atmosphere" Kushinagar ASP Ritesh Kumar Singh said.

Khan, meanwhile, refuted all allegations. "Construction of a water tank has been approved. The land for construction had been marked previously. About 20 days ago, the Tehsil administration had removed the encroachment from the marked area. The current issue is being created to give a political colour to the matter" he said.