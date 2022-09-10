Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Scores of saints, devotees and politicians will gather in Prayagraj on Saturday to pay tribute to Mahant Narendra Giri on his first death anniversary. The Mutt Baghambari Gaddi is decorated and many dishes have been prepared. About 10000 people will participate in this program. In which VVIP as well as his common disciples will be involved.

Preparations were going on for several days for this program in Mutt Baghmbri Gaddi. Mahant Balvir Giri told that he himself went to invite Akhilesh Yadav along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM. Apart from this, many other celebrities of the state and the country have also been invited.

Also read: ABAP to meet UP CM seeking ban on non-veg food near holy rivers

Mahant Narendra Giri died on September 20, 2021 on the full moon day and according to the Hindu calendar, that date falls on September 10. For this reason, the first death anniversary of Mahant Narendra Giri has been organized today.

Mahant Narendra was found hanging from a noose inside his room in the mutt on September 20, 2021, after which the case was investigated by the CBI. The CBI had accused Anand Giri, a disciple of the Mahant, and the priest of the Hanuman temple and his son of abatement to suicide. All three accused are in jail since September 21 last year.

Giri had written a suicide note of about 13 pages before dying by suicide. Apart from this, police also found a video in Mahant's mobile after which the police arrested the priest and his son from the temple, and Anand Giri from Haridwar.