Saharanpur: One woman died and her daughter sustained serious injuries after the husband of the latter poured petrol and set both on fire in the wee hours of Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, said police officials. The incident took place after a long-drawn disagreement between the accused, Nitin, and his wife Ritika (20), they further informed.

It is learned that the victim had come home from her in-law's residence in Shamli following a dispute in September, and ever since had been staying with her parents in Saharanpur. On October 28, family members of Nitin came to take back Ritika, but she refused, leading to further disagreement.

"Angered by this, Nitin poured petrol on both the latter and her mother Payal (45) when they were sleeping early on Saturday, suffering injuries himself in the process. Subsequently, the trio was rushed to the hospital, where Payal died during treatment, while the condition of Ritika remains critical," said Janakpuri PS Inspector Avneesh Gautam said.