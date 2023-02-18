Sonbhadra: A pregnant woman, who was travelling in a train from Pathankot to Chopan, delivered a baby on the platform of Sonbhadra railway station on late Friday night. The woman identified as Poonam was travelling with her husband Sagar when she started experiencing labour pain when the train reached Sonbhadra.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel helped her to alight from the train and laid her on a stretcher on the platform. The woman then delivered a baby with the help of the RPF constables and railway employees.

According to station master Ajay Kumar, the couple are residents of Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh. They were travelling in the general compartment of Down Muri Express. The woman was in an advanced stage of pregnancy and suddenly went into labour pain as the train was entering Sonbhadra station.

Read also: Assam: Pregnant minor dies during delivery held at home fearing child marriage crackdown

After being alerted, two RPF personnel, named Umakant Yadav and Kripashankar Verma, rushed to help the woman. They first got her out of the train at the Sonbhadra station at around 10.30 pm. Then, they carried her on a stretcher and took her to platform number one.

A sheet of cloth was spread on the platform and the woman was made to lie down. Ticket examiner Durgesh Singh Chauhan and woman railway personnel Samyukta Shukla also helped in the delivery process. The child was born healthy and safe at 10.35 pm.

After the delivery, the woman was sent to the Rawatsganj district hospital in an ambulance. The health conditions of both the mother and the child are stable. The passengers applauded the RPF personnel for saving the lives of both the woman and the child.