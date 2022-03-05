Noida: The Uttar Pradesh government has got registered the maximum number of its unorganised sector workers, a whopping 8.22 crore, far surpassing the number from all labour-intensive states, on the Centre's e-Shram portal. The state has alone surpassed the 6.66 crore target set by the Centre at the time of the launch of the portal on August 26 last year, said state government officials on Saturday.

With the registration of 8.22 crore of its workers on the e-Shram portal, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the state with the maximum number of registered workers also far surpassing even Bihar which has been able to register only 2.8 crore of its workers on the portal. The national database of unorganized workers registered on the portal till March 5 shows that after Bihar, West Bengal has got registered 2.5 crore workers, Madhya Pradesh 1.5 crore and Odisha 1.3 crore.

For the welfare of the unorganized workers, the Centre had set a target of registering 6.66 crore workers in the month of August 2021 for registration on the e-Shram portal, which was completed by Uttar Pradesh on February 2 this year, UP Labour Commissioner Raj Shekhar said. At present, Uttar Pradesh is at the first place in the whole country by registering 8.22 crore workers, said the senior IAS officer, who is also the Divisional Commissioner of the Kanpur zone.

He said in view of this historical achievement and in the interest of unorganized workers, Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav would be honouring the UP government for its efforts on March 7 in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan during the 'e-Shram Award' function. It is a matter of great pride for the Labour Department and entire Uttar Pradesh, Raj Shekhar said, as he congratulated all regional officials of the department and called on them to continue the efforts in future also for the unorganized workers.

Within UP, the district of Prayagraj registered the maximum 22 lakh unorganized workers followed by Jaunpur (21 lakh), Sitapur (20 lakh), Bareilly and Azamgarh (both 19 lakh), according to the national database. Gorakhpur registered 18 lakh unorganized workers, while Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar both had 15 lakh, Varanasi and Aligarh both had 14 lakh, Moradabad 12 lakh, Meerut 11 lakh, Ghaziabad 9 lakh and Gautam Buddh Nagar 5.61 lakh, among other districts, it showed.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has developed e-Shram portal for creating a national database of unorganized workers (NDUW), which is to be seeded with Aadhaar. It will have details of name, occupation, address, occupation type, educational qualification, skill types and family details etc for the optimum realization of their employability and extend the benefits of the social security schemes to them. It is the first-ever national database of unorganised workers including migrant workers, construction workers, gig and platform workers, etc, according to the ministry.

PTI