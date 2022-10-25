Basti (UP) : A female priest who had earlier accused a man of raping her has now accused the same person of attempting to murder her with police failing to arrest the culprit.

Police have registered a case after the alleged rape victim in Uttar Pradesh's Basti claimed the man from Bihar tried to kill her on Monday. The Sadhvi (priestess) alleged that Kalpanath Chaudhary, who has been accused of rape by her in the past, barged into the ashram where she is putting up and attacked her.

The attacker also vandalized Sadhvi's car and took the driver hostage and beat him up, she alleged. The victim has lodged a complaint at the Lalganj police station. The ASP has directed SO Lalganj to register an FIR into the alleged attempt to murder. Earlier, the victim had lodged a police complaint in Govindpura and Nevada districts of Bihar alleging rape by Chaudhary.