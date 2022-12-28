Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): A person was assaulted when he came out of the family court after completing the legal formalities of separation in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon. When he ventured out of the court premises, members belonging to his wife's family and some women began slapping him. The victim received several blows and found himself almost 'trapped' between the two 'warring groups'.

This high-voltage drama went on for at least fifteen minutes with curious onlookers and passersby watching the incident from some distance. Later, someone in the crowd took video of the incident and uploaded it on social media. Although, ETV Bharat cannot confirm the authenticity of the video.

It has been learnt from the sources that the girl hailing from Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh was married to the youth belonging to Meerut. But their conjugal life went for a toss after some time. Several efforts were made to resolve the situation. But nothing tangible came out. Finally, they agreed for separation. They opted for divorce on the condition that the youth will pay Rs 1.30 lakh as compensation to the girl.