Mathura: Prison cannot contain the love of the 32 women inmates lodged at District Jail Mathura in Uttar Pradesh as they are observing the fast on Karva Chauth to wish a long life for their husbands.

While the husbands of 22 of the women prisoners observing the fast are also lodged inside the jail, the husbands of the remaining 10 are outside and will be connected through video calls to their prisoner wives.

Senior Jail Superintendent Brijesh Kumar Singh said there are 77 women inmates in Mathura District Jail of which 32 women are observing the fast of Karva Chauth. For the 10 whose husbands are not in jail, the prison administration will arrange special video calls to connect the inmates to their husbands so that they too can break their fast after seeing their husbands' faces.

Pertinently, on Karwa Chauth, Hindu women observe a fast and break it only after seeing their husbands' faces in the evening. Jail Superintendent Kumar said that they have made all the arrangements for the festival in the jail including special saris and make-up kits for the women. Kumar said besides Karwa Chauth, every festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the Mahura District Jail.

“You must have seen that we also celebrated the festival of Rakshabandhan with great enthusiasm for which the jail administration had made all the arrangements,” he said. He said the celebrations have been made possible due to the support of Minister of Prisons Dharamveer Prajapati and DGP Anand Kumar. He said they have also roped in an NGO for the Karwa Chauth festival celebrations.

Pertinently, around 50 women prisoners in Lucknow jail are also observing a fast on Thursday to mark 'Karwa Chauth'. Married women prisoners are being allowed to observe the fast and perform all rituals associated with the festival after the Uttar Pradesh minister for prisons issued a direction in this regard.