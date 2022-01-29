Ghaziabad: The Uttar Pradesh elections will not throw a surprise result, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday exuding confidence of forming government in the state and claimed the "real surprise" will be in Gujarat assembly polls due later this year.

He claimed the people of Uttar Pradesh have already given their verdict and the BJP is "nervous".

"A wrestler who loses sometimes bites or pulls. These people (BJP) have already lost," Yadav said at a press conference along with Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhry, after taking the 'anna sankalp' of defeating the BJP.

He asserted that the voters will teach a lesson to those who are honouring the killers of Mahatma Gandhi and the election results of Uttar Pradesh will bring happiness in the state.

Also Read: Jayant has shut the doors for BJP in Western UP: Akhilesh Yadav

"The people of Uttar Pradesh have given their verdict. No surprise is going to come here. Farmers, young traders, people of all sections have made up their mind that the government is going to be formed by those in the Samajwadi Party alliance," he said.

"The real surprise will come from Gujarat where elections are to be held after Uttar Pradesh," the Samajwadi Party chief claimed.

Asked about the government repealing the three farm laws, Yadav sought to know why the BJP "humiliated" the farmers.

"How can the farmers forget that the BJP has insulted the annadata (food providers) of the country?" he posed.

Yadav said, "Today I am happy that Jayant Chaudhary ji is with me and both of us are together working to fight for the farmers."

The voters know that Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji fought for the prosperity of the farmers. All those who are fighting for the farmers here have a chance to save and carry forward the legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji and this is also an election for this, the Samajwadi Party chief said.

PTI