Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing BJP's 'Jan Chaupal Rally' in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district via video conferencing. He was earlier supposed to address the rally in person, however, inclement weather conditions led to a change in PM's schedule.

PM Modi addressing the virtual rally said, "First of all, I'd like to apologise to you. After some relaxation by the EC, I had thought of beginning my campaign by coming to Bijnor (UP) in person. But due to weather conditions, my helicopter couldn't leave and I could see you only through video conferencing once again."

The Prime Minister was scheduled to visit Bijnor's Vardhman Degree College to address the BJP workers gathering at 11:20 am on Monday. However, due to bad weather, the schedule had to be changed. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also to participate in Modi's rally in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also made arrangements for people to listen to the Prime Minister's address at about 75 locations expecting close to a lakh of people at these locations given the easing of restrictions by the Election Commission.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.