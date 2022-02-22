Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh government has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each on the whereabouts of six “associates” of Ali Ahmed, jailed son of MP Ateeq Ahmed, in an alleged extortion case.

Ali's bail plea was on February 9 rejected by a sessions court in Lucknow in the Rs 5 crore extortion case. Now Prayagraj Police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each on six of his associates. Police issued a warning that they “may be killed in the encounter” while also announcing a reward money for the cops.

Earlier, the CBI had declared a reward of two lakhs on Umar Ahmed, the elder son of Atiq Ahmed. The extortion case against Ali was registered at Kareli police station area of ​​Prayagraj by Atiq's relative two months ago. Police later arrested Ali and two of his associates. Police had also announced a Rs 25,000 reward to anyone who would inform them of Ali's whereabouts.

