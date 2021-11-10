Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): An additional station house officer (SHO) was suspended following a high voltage drama outside the Gwaltoli police station where his second wife created a ruckus.

The second wife accused her husband Arun Kumar of having a relationship with another woman and alleged that he had been staying in a hotel for several days with the woman.

The additional SHO's second wife also accused him of dragging and assaulting her. Police commissioner Asim Kumar Arun suspended the police officer and handed over the probe to ACP, Colonelganj.

"Arun Kumar has been suspended on the complaint of misconduct after station in-charge K.K. Dixit submitted a preliminary report against him," said the police commissioner.

IANS