Mau (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday nabbed two men for abducting and raping a Dalit girl and also rescued the victim from the madrasa of Maharajganj in Siwan district on the Nepal border. The two accused have been identified as Hafiz Mohammad Islam and Mohammad Salman, informed CO City Dhananjay Mishra.

The victim's family lodged a missing complaint after the victim went missing on December 21, 2022. The police, after the investigation, found the victim and also nabbed the two accused. The victim said that she was manipulated by the two accused, who said that she is not safe at her home and should go, along with the two accused. Mishra further said that a case was registered based on the victim's statement. The police also sent the victim for medical examination and the two accused have been booked under relevant sections of the law.

