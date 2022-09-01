Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): The police arrested PNB bank manager's own brother-in-law along with two of his friends on the charges of murdering the manager's eight-month pregnant wife and five-year-old son in Hastinapur.

Police interrogation revealed that after committing the murder, two of the accused had reached Noida via Meerut on bank manager's wife Shikha's scooty. At the same time, Ravi, one of the accused in this case, committed suicide by shooting himself in Hapur on Thursday. The accused took this extreme step after the arrest of the bank manager's brother-in-law.

Also read: Beheaded corpse of a minor boy found in Deoghar of Jharkhand

The pregnant wife and son of bank manager Sandeep Kumar were reportedly strangled to death in Jalilpur, near Ramlila Ground in Hastinapur in Meerut. On Monday, the accused murdered them and after putting both the dead bodies inside the bed box in different rooms, they locked the main gate of the house from the outside, and also took the scooty parked inside the house.

SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said, "The bank manager's brother-in-law Harish has confessed to the crime. Sandeep Kumar was having a tussle with his brother-in-law. Sandeep had told Harish to stay away from his family. Harish and his associates first killed Shikha and their five-year-old son Rudransh and then fled the house with cash and jewellery."