Bareilly (UP): A street vendor in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district was arrested on Friday after he was accused of allegedly urinating on vegetables that he was planning to sell. Activists of the Hindu Jagran Manch demanded strict action against him.

Hindu Jagran Manch leader Durgesh Kumar Gupta alleged that Sharif Khan, the vegetable vendor, was urinating under a cart here on Friday. He alleged that even before this, he had caught Sharif doing such acts.

After the incident, activists of Hindu Jagran Manch started creating a ruckus demanding action against the accused. The rightwing workers caught him and handed him over to the police. On Saturday, on the complaint of Durgesh Kumar Gupta, the police registered a case against the accused under serious sections.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Bhati said the vegetable vendor has been accused of urinating on vegetables. "His video is also available. A case has been registered against the accused and he has been arrested and sent to jail. The matter is being investigated," he said.