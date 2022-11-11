Kannauj: A special court in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj dealing with cases dealing with the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 has sentenced a man to 30 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a 9-year-old deaf and mute deaf girl over 5 years ago. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the victim failing which he shall undergo further imprisonment of 3 years.

Also read: Man arrested for raping 1.5-year-old girl in UP's Etah district

POCSO Act Court Special Judge Geeta Singh passed the judgment on Wednesday. The case dates back to July 2017. The parents of the girl from Chhibramau Kotwali area had lodged a report in the police station that on July 29, 2017 at around 5:30 pm, their deaf and mute girl was alone at home when their neighbor Rahul Jatav raped her.

When the girl's mother returned home after working from the fields, she heard the screaming of the daughter. Seeing the girl's mother, Rahul Jatav ran away. Based on the complaint of the parents, the police registered a case and filed the charge sheet in the court which pronounced the judgment on the basis of evidence and witnesses.