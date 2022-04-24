Baghpat: In a shocking incident, a pastor of a church belonging to a school in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district was arrested recently after he allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl. The incident took place in the Chandinagar police station area of the district. The family of the victim, as per local inputs, resides near a school where the accused is said to be employed.

The incident took place on Saturday when the girl -- a class 2 student in the same school -- was lured by the pastor inside a vacant room using money. He subsequently raped her after showing her a pornographic film. The pastor also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the ordeal to anyone. The family members of the victim got to know about the incident when she informed about it after returning home, with her mother issuing a complaint at the Chandinagar Police station.

Upon receiving the information, a police team led by CO (Circle Officer) Khekra, probed the matter. The police registered a case as well and arrested the accused. Speaking about the incident, CO Vijay Chaudhary said, "On 23/4/22, a person lodged a complaint at Chandinagar police station that her minor daughter was raped by the pastor of the church located in front of their house. In this case, the case was registered and the victim's medical examination has been done. The accused, meanwhile, has been arrested."

