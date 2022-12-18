Agra: If two neighbors fight over an exotic parrot and the matter goes to the police, what will the cops do? Well, the cops can't ask the two sides as both will claim the bird as their own. So police sought the 'opinion' of the parrot.

This is exactly what happened in the Kamla Nagar area of Agra. The fight started last Saturday between two families over the ownership of an exotic parrot. Station in-charge Vipin Gautam said that one family has been raising the parrot for the last three years which was sold to them by another family.

Also Read: Indian fan's unique tribute: A deep sea Lionel Messi cutout for FIFA World Cup final

However, suddenly after three years, the second family demanded that the parrot be returned to them to which its current owners refused to return it. Police reached the spot and brought the parrot to the police station.

" We asked the two sides to come to the police station and put the parrot's cage on a table," said Gautam. Then the police officials opened the cage and let the parrot out. To everyone's surprise, the parrot walked towards the family raising it for three saying "mommy mommyapa" (mom dad).

Gautam said that the second family wanted the parrot back as they have struck a deal with another person to sell it for Rs 60,000. Since they have sold it for a lesser amount, they were demanding that it be returned.