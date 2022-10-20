Gorakhpur: Police of four states are investigating the mysterious transaction of over Rs 1.5 crore from the accounts of a laborer and his son in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur allegedly by two Chinese nationals as part of a cyber fraud gang, police said.

SP City Krishna Kumar Vishnoi told the media on Thursday that Satchidanand Dubey, a laborer, and his son Akhilanand, residents of Shantipuram in the Gorakhnath area, had opened two savings accounts in the Axis Bank of Gorakhnath at the behest of their relative Sonu Mishra, who works as a content writer in Noida.

Between 25 August 2022 to 30 August 2022, transactions worth Rs 1.54 crore were done through net banking from their accounts, Vishnoi informed. He further said that money was sent to more than 1,000 accounts in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Bangalore from the accounts of both. The account holders were not aware of the transactions, he added.

The SP City said that on interrogating Sonu, he revealed that while working in Noida, he came in contact with two men named Nicholas and Coils, who asked him to open two accounts. Accordingly, Sonu got his brother-in-law and nephew open savings accounts at Axis Bank. Sonu told the police that Nicholas and Coils are Chinese residents and work in a company there.

Police said the two men are part of a cyber fraudsters' gang that first gets money into the account of people and later commits fraud by extorting money from them by promising to give them double the money. The police in the other states have registered separate cases to probe the money trail while Gorakhpur Police has been asked to cooperate with the police of other states in the investigation.

Police also blamed the negligence of the bank it said should have issued an alert at such a huge transaction.