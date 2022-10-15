Lakhimpur Kheri: The filing of nominations for the by-elections in the Gola Assembly seat of the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh ended on Friday. The by-election is scheduled to be held on November 3. On the last day of filing nomination papers, BJP and SP candidates Aman Giri and Vinay Tiwari filed their nominations.

During the nomination of Aman Giri, MP Rekha Verma, MLA Romi Sahni, Yogesh Verma, Saurabh Singh Sonu, Shashank Verma, Vinod Dhaurhara, MLC Anoop Gupta, Minister and District in-charge Shankar Lal Lodhi, District President Sunil Singh, Pushpa Singh, Ramesh Mishra, Umesh Shukla, Ramji Dixit and other BJP leaders were present.

On the other hand, SP candidate Vinay Tiwari was flanked by former National General Secretary of SP Ravi Prakash Verma, District President Rampal Yadav and former MLA Sunil Kumar. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on Saturday. Candidates can withdraw their nominations by October 17.

A total of seven candidates are in the fray in the by-election for the Gola seat. RO SDM Gola Anurag Singh said that besides Vinay Tiwari and Aman Giri, Independents Aman Verma, Manju Devi and Pravendra Pratap Singh from Bahujan Mukti Party filed their nominations.