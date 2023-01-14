Muslim man assaulted on Padmawat Express

Moradabad (UP): A brass trader of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad who was traveling on the Delhi-Pratapgarh Padmawat Express on Thursday, was allegedly assaulted by a group of miscreants who forced him to raise religious slogans and pushed him out of the train when it stopped near Moradabad Railway station. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Following the incident, the victim Asim Hussain on Friday evening lodged a complaint at the GRP police station against unidentified persons stating that he boarded the general compartment of the Padmawat Express train Delhi to come to Moradabad on Thursday night. As the train left the Hapur railway station, a group of people surrounded him and started assaulting him while dubbing him as a thief.

As per the complaint, the group pulled his beard and forced him to chant "Jai Shri Ram". The victim further alleged that as the train reached Moradabad and stopped at the outer, the group of miscreants pushed him out of it forcibly. The victim claimed that he had to call up his relatives to bring some clothes for him and then he went home. On Friday, Hussain along with his relatives approached the GRP police station and lodged a complaint.

"The victim was sent for a medical checkup. On the basis of the complaint given by the victim, a case of assault, verbal dual, intimidation, and sloganeering has been lodged against unidentified persons," said CO GRP Devi Dayal. However, some fellow passengers recorded the incident and made the video viral on social media tagging GRP.

"Taking cognizance of the video clip, two persons were nabbed in Bareilly. They identified themselves as Satish Kumar of Rae Bareli and Suraj of Pratapgarh. As we had not received any complaint from the victim by then, a challan was issued against both the accused for breach of peace," said the CO GRP. However, he claimed that efforts were on to arrest the miscreants.