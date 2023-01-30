Uttar Pradesh: Voting for the biennial elections to five Legislative Council seats is underway from 8 am on Monday. A total of 44 candidates are in the fray in three graduate constituencies and 19 in two teacher constituencies. As many as 63 candidates are in the fray in five constituencies. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Ratnesh Singh said that polling in 39 districts will be held from 8 am to 4 pm and the counting of votes will be taken up on February 2.

The election office said, "A total of 6.32 lakh people will cast their votes in three graduate constituencies, Gorakhpur- Faizabad, Kanpur and Bareilly-Moradabad, of which 3.93 lakh are male and 2.39 lakh female voters. For this, 826 polling stations have been set up. As many as 5,392 people will cast their votes in two teachers' constituencies, Allahabad-Jhansi and Kanpur, and of them, 3,505 are men and 1,887 are women. For this, 238 polling stations have been set up in teacher constituencies."

One observer each has been deployed in every constituency by the Election Commission. Besides them, 594 sector magistrates and 234 zonal magistrates have also been deployed. The arrangement has also been made for micro-observers in all the booths and videography of the polling. A total of 4,941 polling personnel have been deployed to complete the election process.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Ratnesh Singh said that polling is being held as the tenure of elected members of three graduates constituencies- Devendra Pratap Singh from Gorakhpur-Faizabad, Arun Pathak from Kanpur and Dr Jai Pal Singh from Bareilly-Moradabad and two from teachers' constituencies Suresh Kumar Tripathi from Jhansi and Rajbahadur Singh Chandel from Kanpur block is coming to an end on February 12, 2023.

Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Mishra said that Karunakant Maurya has been nominated for the Gorakhpur-Faizabad seat, Shiv Pratap Singh for the Moradabad-Bareilly seat and Kamlesh Yadav for the Kanpur-Unnao seat. For the teacher constituency, SP Singh was in the fray from the SP for the Prayagraj-Jhansi seat and Priyanka for the Kanpur-Unnao seat.