Lucknow: Amid a row over the "misbehavior" by chairman of the Haj Committee and member of the Legislative Council Mohsin Raza with ministers on the budget day on Wednesday, Minority Welfare Minister Dharampal Singh has called an emergency meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Haj Committee on Friday.

While the agenda of the meeting is not clear yet, it is being speculated that Raza will be reprimanded by the minister or even shown the door for his behavior. The meeting has been scheduled for 4 pm on Friday in the office of the Haj Committee on Vidhan Sabha Marg.

Minister of State for Minority Welfare Danish Azad Ansari is also participating in the meeting. The meeting comes close on the heels of Raza pushing and shoving minister Baldev Singh Aulakh and minister Sandeep Singh to get himself photographed with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a photo-op before budget presentation on Wednesday.

Also read: Haj Committee chief shoves Minority minister to rub shoulders with UP top brass

In a video of the incident, the CM and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna was seen arriving to pose for the photograph. Raza was seen shoving minister minister Baldev Singh Aulakh and minister Sandeep Singh to get close to CM Adityanath to get featured in the images.

Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad was seen alongside of the CM seen asking Raza to maintain distance from the CM after which Raza moved back a bit leaving the path for Yogi to get inside the Assembly. The video of the incident is being widely shared across all social media platforms.

Sources said that the party high command has not been pleased with Raza's antics and the emergency meeting of the Haj Committee might have been in order to reprimand Raza. This is not the first time that former minister Mohsin Raza is in headlines due to his antics. Earlier also during the Republic Day parade in Lucknow, he had shoved minister Danish Ansari to another seat to sit next to Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak.