Maharajganj: A youth in 'unrequited love' with a girl reached her house and put 'Sindur' (vermilion) on her forehead after overpowering her with a knife. The incident was reported in the Sinduria police station area of Maharajganj district and the accused youth is a student of Class VIII. Following the incident, police registered a case on based on a complaint lodged by the girl's family and produced the accused before the Juvenile Court on Sunday. According to the police, the victim girl is a student of Class VI and used to study, along with the accused, in the same school.

Also read: Suspected love jihad: Youth arrested for befriending, raping minor Hindu girl in Firozabad

The accused used to harass the girl and when she informed her parents they shifted her to another school instead of lodging a complaint fearing social stigma. Even after this, the accused continued to harass the girl. On Saturday, the accused reached the girl's house on a bike, along with a friend. At that time, the girl was sweeping their front yard when the accused overpowered her by putting a knife to her throat and putting vermillion on her forehead.

Circle Officer Maharajganj town Ajay Singh Chauhan said, "Based on the complaint of the student's father, a case was registered against the accused student under sections 354, 354-B and 352 IPC. The accused has been taken into custody. Being a minor, the accused was produced in the Juvenile Court on Sunday."