Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): Unknown miscreants on Sunday evening attacked the car of Dinesh Tiwari, the elder brother of Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Sports (Independent Charge) Upendra Tiwari. The incident took place at Nagina Nagar near Sagarpali of Phephna. According to Upendra, his elder brother was campaigning for him ahead of the sixth phase of the Assembly elections. Upendra has alleged that the attack was carried out by Samajwadi Party (SP) supporters.

Upendra Tiwari has been declared by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its candidate from the Phephna Assembly seat in the Ballia district.

As per information, the window panes Dinesh's car were smashed when the miscreants pelted stones at the vehicle and one of the persons accompanying Dinesh received head injuries. Dinesh and several other persons also sustained injuries following which they were provided first aid.

On receiving the information, Ballia Superintendent of Police Rajkaran reached the spot. Speaking to reporters, Rajkaran said that no case has been registered as of now and necessary action can only be taken once a complaint was lodged.

