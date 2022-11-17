Meerut: A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Thursday alleged she had been repeatedly beaten up by her husband and in-laws for bearing three daughters. The victim in a police complaint stated that ever since her marriage 10 years back she has faced frequent torture. She further alleged that her husband was trying to sell one of her three daughters for a price of Rs 10,000.

"The woman has alleged that her husband and his family members are torturing her. We have taken cognizance of the matter and will carry out a probe as deemed necessary. First, a thorough investigation will be undertaken" CO Sadar Rupali Ray said.

"The torture takes place because all our children are girls. My husband and my mother-in-law even tried to sell the youngest daughter. It has been 10 years since we got married. The marriage took place in Delhi" she told ETV Bharat.

" When I went there, police refused to lodge any complaint and suggested we sort out the issue at home. They asked us to come back if the girl had died, noting that in that case, a case would be registered under section 302 of the IPC," she added.