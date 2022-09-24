Jhansi: A man upset over the birth of a daughter threatened to kill seven people on Facebook in Uttar Pradesh. Taking cognizance of the case, the police arrested the youth. Police said that Ryan Raikwar in Jhansi shared a post on his Facebook page saying he is “going to commit seven murders in the future”.

Two of his Facebook friends, Prince and Deepak, reply to this post asking him to explain the threats. ''Request hai Bhai plz bata do'' (I request you, brother, to let me know what the issue is), Prince wrote on the post. Deepak wrote, 'Mere Bhai Sabr Se Kaam lo Gussa Mat Karo' (My dear brother, be patient, don't be angry).

As soon as this post was posted on Facebook, its screenshots started going viral and became a topic of discussion on the Internet. The cyber cell of the police took cognizance and arrested the accused youth from his house late at night, Premnagar police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said. He also said the youth told the during the interrogation that his daughter has been born recently which upset him as he didn't have money to raise her.