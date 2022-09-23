Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): A Hindu man in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya has alleged that Muslim youth in his neighborhood has lured his teenage daughter into a love marriage and the youth along with his family are converting her to Islam. The man from Telia Garh area under Gosaiganj police station in the rural area of ​​Ayodhya district alleged that the Muslim youth Mehtab, son of Wahid, lured his 19-year-old daughter “into his love trap” and disappeared with her, along with the help of his three brothers and father Wahid.

The Hindu man said that when he reached the accused's house to confront them, the family members threatened to kill him and said that they will marry off his daughter with Mehtab and convert her to Islam. The man approached the police station in Gosaiganj and lodged a complaint against the accused on Thursday.

Also read: Aligarh man accused of marrying Hindu girl; parents lodge complaint with police

Police registered a case under sections 34, 504, 506, 392, 393, 366 and are searching for the accused. Pertinently, a fashion designing student of Aligarh Muslim University went missing on Wednesday with her parents alleging a case of 'love jihad' against a man from the Muslim community. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police immediately registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the girl's parents.

Recently, a Hindu youth in the Ayodhya Kotwali area had alleged that a Muslim girl had married him 11 years ago telling herself to be a Hindu, but was exerting pressure on him to convert to Islam and threatening to kill him for failing to do so.