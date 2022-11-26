Meerut (UP): An engineer died after jumping from the third floor of a building due to a massive fire that broke out at a sugar mill in Mohiuddinpur of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Narendra Kumar, the chief executive engineer of the mill.

According to police, a preliminary investigation has revealed that the fire broke out on the third floor due to a short circuit. As many as six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. As the fire spread quickly, the engineer jumped from the third floor and suffered serious injuries, police said. The engineer was taken to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences over the death of the engineer. The Chief Minister conveyed his sympathies toward the bereaved family members. He directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Sugar Industry) to reach the spot immediately and investigate the cause of the fire.