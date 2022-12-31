Lucknow: A youth from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district was jailed for seven years on alleged false charges of murder owing to “wrong investigation by the police”, sources said on Saturday. Taking cognisance of the matter, the National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the DGP of Uttar Pradesh and directed him to investigate the matter.

The NHRC also instructed the State Police to submit the inquiry report in four weeks. The commission issued the order while hearing the petition of Supreme Court lawyer and human rights activist Radhakant Tripathi, who is representing the victim. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tripathi said that on February 17, 2015, a farmer from Dhantholi village in Aligarh district lodged a missing complaint about his 17-year-old daughter studying in class 10 at the Gonda police station.

Also read: NHRC sends notice to UP chief secy over reports of tantrik treating girls

The father of the woman raised suspicion about one Vishnu behind her disappearance. The police registered a case under section 363 for kidnapping and section 366 for abducting on the pretext of marriage against Vishnu. About a month later, on March 24, 2015, the police recovered the body of a woman from Dhantholi which the farmer identified as that of his daughter.

The woman's father lodged an FIR at Gonda police station after which the police arrested Vishnu. Police also added section 302 of murder in the case and accused Vishnu of destroying evidence. However, in December 2022, it came to light that the girl for whose “murder” Vishnu was arrested is alive.

According to advocate Radha Kant, the innocent youth had to spend seven years of his life behind bars without any crime. Radhakant asked who will return the seven years of the man's life adding he had to bear the brunt of the wrong investigation by the police. He demanded compensation for the victim in the case.