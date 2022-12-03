Lucknow: A teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow has been duped of over Rs 1 crore on the pretext of “surprise gifts” from Poland forcing him to take Rs 1.5 crore loan from three banks, police said. Police have registered a case and is in the process of tracing the fraudsters.

Naveen Samuel Singh (53), a resident of Triveni Nagar area of Madeyganj said that on August 4 he received a call from one John Spencer, who described himself as the director of Logistics Wilton Express.

Spencer told Naveen that a parcel had arrived for him from Poland, containing a Ricoh brand watch, necklaces, bracelets, a G13 mobile, an Apple note pad, a perfume, a T-shirt, and a brown envelope, which was marked for shipment. Spencer asked him to pay Rs 38,000 as shipment charges. Naveen, who had no acquaintance settled in Poland called Felix Warsaw, who had purportedly sent the parcel.

Warsaw told Naveen that he had seen some of Naveen's videos related to Christianity, and was impressed by them for which he sent the gifts. A gullible Naveen at once transferred Rs 38,000 to John Spencer. But John asked him to pay Rs 13,87,500 more for the items in the parcel and Rs 3,22,000 for “Anti Money Laundering and Income Tax for 5000 pounds kept in the parcel”.

In the subsequent calls, John enticed Naveen to pay Rs 1.90 crore on the pretext of one charge or the other, Naveen said. He said he has already taken a loan of more than Rs 1.5 crore from three banks to arrange the money and has become broke. Naveen said it has also taken a toll on his health as he suffers from high BP, diabetes and depression.

Naveen finally lodged an FIR at the Madeyganj police station in the capital on Thursday. Inspector Madeganj Ajay Narayan Singh said a case has been registered and the fraudsters are being traced with the help of Cyber Cell.