Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): A 37-year-old man obsessed with attaining supernatural powers and resurrection forced his friend to kill him. Following non stop persistence, the friend wielded a sharp weapon and killed Ashish. His body was found later. The bizarre incident took place in Karchhana of the Yamuna Nagar area in the state. The victim believed that he would be resurrected. A case was filed and the police have arrested the accused friend.

Yamuna Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Saurabh Dixit said that "the body of the youth identified as Ashish Dixit was found in Karchhana of Yamuna Nagar area on December 10 after which the police started investigation in this case. The incident is a case of extreme superstition."

Dixit further said that "the deceased Ashish Dixit met Nitish Saini about six months ago at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. Ashish started preaching to Nitish about how sorcery can help him attain success in his life. Ashish and Nitish started living together in Haridwar. On December 8, they both came to Prayagraj to visit Vindhyavasni temple."

After returning from Vindhyavasni temple, Ashish asked Nitish to kill him as it will help him gain supernatural powers. He also convinced Nitish that he will come back to life again. Due to persistence, Nitish eventually fulfilled his friend's wish and killed him with a sharp weapon. During interrogation, Nitish confessed to having killed Ashish on behest of Ashish himself", Dixit further said.