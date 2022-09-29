Mathura: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly beat his minor stepson to death after the latter insisted to sleep on a double bed in Mathura late on Wednesday night, police said. As per police, the accused Premveer from Pushp Vihar Colony of Highway Police Station area lost his cool after his stepson Raju, 10, wanted to sleep on the bed and beat him to a pulp with a stick leading to his death.

Raju's mother Neelam was also present in the house at the time of the incident. After the incident, the accused father fled from the spot. On being informed by the relatives, the police reached the spot and sent the child's body for post-mortem. Police have started a manhunt to nab the accused. Raju was insisting on sleeping on a double bed with his stepfather.

Raju's mother Neelam married Premveer 3 months ago after the death of her first husband. Premveer started living happily with both the boys of Neelam for a few days after which he started to beat them up, sources said.